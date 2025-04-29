DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

In its 2024 Sustainability Report, DP World announced that 65% of its electricity consumption across global operations was sourced from renewable energy. The report details a $1.17 billion investment in green and low-carbon infrastructure projects, including fleet electrification and renewable energy systems.​

In October 2024, DP World published its inaugural Green Sukuk Impact and Allocation Report, outlining the allocation of $1.17 billion from a $1.5 billion bond raised in 2023 toward eligible green projects. Additionally, the company issued a $100 million Blue Bond—the first corporate issuance of its kind from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa—to fund sustainable projects in marine transportation, port infrastructure, and marine pollution initiatives.​ The company also invested $15.1 million in global initiatives focused on education, skills development, and essential infrastructure within the communities it serves.​

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, stated:​ "This report reflects a year of real progress. Sourcing 65% of our electricity from renewable sources across the business, being the first corporate to launch a Blue Bond in the region and delivering impact in the communities in which we operate show what’s possible when sustainability is embedded into the heart of the business. This is the result of bold investments, rigorous accountability, and a belief that we can build a future where commerce and climate resilience go hand in hand."​

The report also highlights advancements in ESG governance and transparency, with DP World becoming the first corporate globally to publish a Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure Report across five countries.

The company has secured validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its commitment to reduce Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 42%, Scope 2 emissions by 62.2%, and absolute Scope 3 emissions by 28% by 2030 from a 2022 base year.

DP World reported a 13% reduction in emissions since the 2022 base year.​

Piotr Konopka, Group Vice President at DP World, Global Decarbonisation & Energy, commented:​ "We are delighted to have achieved SBTi validation and we will continue to drive progress in a range of areas, including equipment electrification, renewable energy, efficiency, and low carbon fuels. Furthermore, we look forward to driving increased collaboration through industry-wide initiatives such as green trade corridors and portside electrification as seen with our Zero Emissions Port Alliance."​

DP World is a global logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established in 2005 through the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, the company specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. Operating in over 75 countries, DP World manages more than 80 marine and inland terminals worldwide.