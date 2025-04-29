TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

TGE Marine has announced a cooperative agreement with RMK Marine for the construction of a new 7,800 cubic meter LNG bunker vessel, according to the company's release.

The project, initiated in the summer of 2024, will see TGE Marine supply its Type C Bi-lobe tanks, cargo handling, and fuel gas systems for the vessel named 'Celsius'.

The 'Celsius' vessel, intended for Sirius Shipping and Gasum, will service LNG-fueled vessels, providing efficient bunkering, gas freeing, and conditioning operations.

Jakob Nielsen, Sales Director at TGE Marine, added, "After a close to 10 years relationship with Sirius, it is great to now be involved in the vessel being built at RMK Marine... This will also play a very important part of the much-needed infrastructure for the rapid growing LNG fuelled shipping fleet in the Baltic Sea and Kattegat Sea.”

TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH is a company specializing in the design, engineering, and supply of cargo handling systems and tanks for liquefied gases on ships and land-based installations.

RMK Marine is a Turkish shipyard located in Tuzla, Istanbul. Established in 1978 as a part of the Koç Group, one of Turkey's largest conglomerates.

Sirius Shipping is a Swedish shipping company that focuses on the transportation of refined petroleum products and biofuels in the Baltic Sea region.

Gasum is a Finnish energy company focused on providing cleaner energy solutions across the Nordic region. Their business encompasses natural gas, biogas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).