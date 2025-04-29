  1. Home
2025 April 29   15:32

shipbuilding

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

MED MARINE has signed five new contracts for tugboats with operators in Italy, Greece, and Spain, marking a significant start to 2025, according to the company's release.

In January 2025, the company agreed to deliver a 24-meter DRAfter 2400 series tugboat to Greece. This tugboat will have a minimum bollard pull of 40 tons and is equipped with a twin-screw conventional propulsion system, suitable for various harbor operations including towing, pushing, and mooring.  

Additionally, MED MARINE will supply a 23-meter RAmparts 2300-W tugboat to Spain. This vessel, with a bollard pull of 50 tons, features dual winches and an azimuth stern drive propulsion system, designed for versatile harbor operations.  

In February 2025, MED MARINE secured orders for two 25-meter RAmparts 2500-W tugboats and one 32-meter RAstar 3200-W tugboat for delivery to Italy. The RAmparts 2500-W tugs will each have a bollard pull of 65 tons and advanced azimuth stern drive propulsion systems.

The RAstar 3200-W tugboat is designed for LNG terminal and escort duties, with an 80-ton bollard pull, dual winch capability, and LNG compatibility, aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency in terminal operations.  

MED MARINE is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and tugboat operator, using Eregli Shipyard, one of Turkey's largest, covering 180,000 square meters with over 30,000 square meters indoors. They build advanced tugboats, workboats, offshore vessels, and chemical/oil tankers for global clients, with nearly 200 projects completed, including tugboats and tankers.

