BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

BWC Terminals (BWC) announced the completion of its expanded renewable fuels terminal at the Port of Stockton. The project includes a newly constructed Marine Oil Terminal Engineering and Maintenance Standards (MOTEMS)-compliant dock, described as the first built in California in nearly 30 years, according to the company's release.

The facility is designed to facilitate the transfer of renewable diesel and biodiesel from marine vessels to support the renewable fuels supply chain. It includes safety and environmental systems such as spill containment, fire protection, seismic resilience, and upgraded vessel mooring infrastructure.

BWC has increased its Stockton terminal size by over 500% in the past five years. The expansion project, completed under a Project Labor Agreement with the San Joaquin Building Trades Council, created 30 construction jobs across nine trades. The expanded terminal and new dock support 18 full-time positions at BWC's Stockton facilities.

BWC Terminal Holdings LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company provides bulk liquid storage and logistics services. It operates 22 sites with more than 20 million barrels of storage capacity. Facilities store a range of products including renewable fuels, agriculture, specialty chemicals, food grade, and petroleum-based products.