  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

2025 April 29   16:55

offshore

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

Technip Energies has been awarded a Detailed Engineering Design contract valued between €50 million and €250 million by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project of QatarEnergy LNG, according to the company's release. 

Following the completion of the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase, Technip Energies will provide Detailed Engineering Design for two offshore compression complexes, each comprising large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and associated structures.  

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, stated: "We are pleased to be entrusted by L&T and QatarEnergy LNG for the Detailed Engineering Design of the NFPS COMP 4 project. This selection highlights the confidence and trust in our engineering expertise and Technip Energies’ established capability to support Qatar’s energy security, ambitious projects and objectives.”  

The contract was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 in Technip Energies’ Technology, Products & Services segment. 

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology company focused on energy transition solutions. It holds leadership positions in liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management. Operating in 34 countries with over 17,000 employees, the company delivers innovative projects through its Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery segments. In 2024, Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion.

Larsen & Toubro Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, manufacturing, and services. Its Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) provides end-to-end solutions for oil and gas projects, including offshore and onshore facilities.

QatarEnergy LNG, formerly known as Qatargas, is a subsidiary of QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company of Qatar. It is one of the world’s leading producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), operating major LNG projects, including the North Field, the largest non-associated gas field globally.

Topics:

LNG

offshore

QatarEnergy

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

09:13

HAV Group's NES to supply charging stations for Norled's electric ferries

2025 April 28

18:00

Kpler finalizes acquisition of Spire Maritime

17:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 17, 2025

17:23

CMA CGM registers first Indian flagged vessel at Nhava Sheva

17:10

Victrol welcomes new tankerbarge MTS Havana to fleet

16:42

Holland Shipyards Group celebrates christening of MPP coasters

16:15

DP World tests hydrogen crane at Vancouver Port

15:36

Suez Canal Authority expands fleet

15:06

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

14:43

Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

14:13

Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

13:42

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

13:12

HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

12:33

Hanwha Ocean reports 322.9% Q1 net income growth

12:14

US President Trump сalls for free passage of American ships through Panama and Suez canals

11:54

CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news