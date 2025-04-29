Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

Technip Energies has been awarded a Detailed Engineering Design contract valued between €50 million and €250 million by Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project of QatarEnergy LNG, according to the company's release.

Following the completion of the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase, Technip Energies will provide Detailed Engineering Design for two offshore compression complexes, each comprising large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and associated structures.

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, stated: "We are pleased to be entrusted by L&T and QatarEnergy LNG for the Detailed Engineering Design of the NFPS COMP 4 project. This selection highlights the confidence and trust in our engineering expertise and Technip Energies’ established capability to support Qatar’s energy security, ambitious projects and objectives.”

The contract was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 in Technip Energies’ Technology, Products & Services segment.

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology company focused on energy transition solutions. It holds leadership positions in liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management. Operating in 34 countries with over 17,000 employees, the company delivers innovative projects through its Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery segments. In 2024, Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion.

Larsen & Toubro Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate specializing in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, manufacturing, and services. Its Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) provides end-to-end solutions for oil and gas projects, including offshore and onshore facilities.

QatarEnergy LNG, formerly known as Qatargas, is a subsidiary of QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company of Qatar. It is one of the world’s leading producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), operating major LNG projects, including the North Field, the largest non-associated gas field globally.