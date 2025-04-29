Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Sultan Logistics have entered into an agreement to develop a logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with an investment of SAR200 million, according to a Mawani press release.

The contract, signed by Mawani Acting President Mazen Al-Turki and Sultan Logistics Chairman Ali Al-Qahtani, establishes a 197,000 square meter logistics park aimed at enhancing the port’s competitiveness, operational efficiency, and logistics services quality.

The project is part of Mawani’s initiatives under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to create logistics parks within and outside Saudi ports to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, support national development, and align with the economic and social goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The logistics park will include 35,000 square meters of warehousing, administrative offices, and a yard for storing and maintaining dry and refrigerated containers, along with a re-export zone to support commercial activities.

The development is expected to strengthen King Abdulaziz Port’s competitive position and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification by providing specialized logistics services and increasing private sector participation, the release stated.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is a government entity responsible for overseeing and managing Saudi Arabia’s ports. Mawani regulates port operations, promotes private sector investments, and develops logistics zones to support trade and economic growth. Mawani manages key ports, including King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jeddah Islamic Port.

Sultan Logistics is a Saudi-based logistics and supply chain company focused on providing transportation, warehousing, and freight management services. The company operates within Saudi Arabia’s growing logistics sector.