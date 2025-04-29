  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

2025 April 29   17:06

ports

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Sultan Logistics have entered into an agreement to develop a logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with an investment of SAR200 million, according to a Mawani press release.  

The contract, signed by Mawani Acting President Mazen Al-Turki and Sultan Logistics Chairman Ali Al-Qahtani, establishes a 197,000 square meter logistics park aimed at enhancing the port’s competitiveness, operational efficiency, and logistics services quality.  

The project is part of Mawani’s initiatives under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to create logistics parks within and outside Saudi ports to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, support national development, and align with the economic and social goals of Saudi Vision 2030.  

The logistics park will include 35,000 square meters of warehousing, administrative offices, and a yard for storing and maintaining dry and refrigerated containers, along with a re-export zone to support commercial activities.  

The development is expected to strengthen King Abdulaziz Port’s competitive position and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification by providing specialized logistics services and increasing private sector participation, the release stated. 

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)  is a government entity responsible for overseeing and managing Saudi Arabia’s ports. Mawani regulates port operations, promotes private sector investments, and develops logistics zones to support trade and economic growth. Mawani manages key ports, including King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jeddah Islamic Port. 

Sultan Logistics is a Saudi-based logistics and supply chain company focused on providing transportation, warehousing, and freight management services. The company operates within Saudi Arabia’s growing logistics sector.

Topics:

Mawani

logistics

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

09:13

HAV Group's NES to supply charging stations for Norled's electric ferries

2025 April 28

18:00

Kpler finalizes acquisition of Spire Maritime

17:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 17, 2025

17:23

CMA CGM registers first Indian flagged vessel at Nhava Sheva

17:10

Victrol welcomes new tankerbarge MTS Havana to fleet

16:42

Holland Shipyards Group celebrates christening of MPP coasters

16:15

DP World tests hydrogen crane at Vancouver Port

15:36

Suez Canal Authority expands fleet

15:06

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port launches Sarzha Terminal

14:43

Combined Cargo Terminals invests in 9th Konecranes Gottwald Crane

14:13

Major earthquake forces Ecuador refinery shutdown

13:42

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index falls 1.4%

13:12

HD KSOE affiliates win 2.5 trln won contracts for 22 container carriers

12:33

Hanwha Ocean reports 322.9% Q1 net income growth

12:14

US President Trump сalls for free passage of American ships through Panama and Suez canals

11:54

CMA CGM Acquires Borusan logistics arm for $440 mln

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news