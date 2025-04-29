Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Excelsior arrived at its dedicated offshore jetty in the Jade Bay near Wilhelmshaven, Germany, according to DET's release.

The 277-meter vessel, operated by Excelerate Energy, will be managed by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), a state-owned entity.

Dr. Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, stated: “The arrival of the Excelsior is another milestone for the completion of the Wilhelmshaven02 terminal and thus for the security of supply and stabilization of gas prices in Germany and Europe. We have seen this winter how quickly German gas storage facilities can empty. The discontinuation of pipeline-based gas deliveries via Ukraine at the turn of the year has put our European neighbors under pressure. Past experiences also highlight how crucial a reliable gas supply remains as long as renewables do not fully meet our energy needs. To reliably fill storage for the next winter and keep gas prices for industry, commerce, and households as low as possible, we need the capacities of LNG terminals to strengthen the resilience of our energy supply—especially in crisis situations. We thank all partners involved for making this important step towards our shared success possible.”

The Excelsior has a storage capacity of 138,000 cubic meters of LNG. In 2025, it is expected to inject up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the German grid, equating to the heating needs of approximately 1.5 million four-person households in multi-family residences.

In the subsequent two years, its regasification and feed-in capacity will reach up to 4.6 billion cubic meters annually, covering the heating requirements of up to 3.7 million similar households.

The vessel, built in 2005, will connect to the German gas network via the second Wilhelmshaven connection line (WAL II) operated by Open Grid Europe (OGE).

The offshore jetty, constructed by Engie and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) on behalf of DET, is a steel structure founded in the seabed of the Jade Bay. It has no physical connection to the shore, located 1.5 kilometers away, and is linked via underwater pipelines to the onshore transfer station.

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) is a state-owned company operating under the mandate of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). It manages and markets floating regasification terminals (FSRUs) in Germany, facilitating the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the national gas grid. DET oversees four terminals located in Brunsbüttel, Stade, and two in Wilhelmshaven.​

Excelerate Energy is a U.S.-based company specializing in LNG solutions, including the operation of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). The company provides integrated services for LNG importation and regasification.​

Open Grid Europe (OGE) is one of Germany's leading natural gas transmission system operators. It manages a vast pipeline network, ensuring the transportation of natural gas across the country and neighboring regions.​

Engie is a global energy and services group headquartered in France. The company operates in electricity, natural gas, and energy services, focusing on sustainable and low-carbon solutions.​