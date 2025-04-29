  1. Home
2025 April 29   18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

Wasaline has announced plans to enhance the battery capacity of its hybrid ROPAX ferry, Aurora Botnia, by an additional 10.4 MWh. The upgrade, supplied by marine battery specialist AYK Energy, is scheduled for delivery in autumn 2025, with operational deployment expected in January 2026, according to the company's release.

The new batteries will utilize Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, recognized for safety and longevity.​  This investment aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 23%.

Since initiating operations in January 2013 with the Wasa Express, Wasaline has achieved a 77% reduction in emissions per trip, aligning with the European Union’s climate objective of a 55% reduction by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.​  

Aurora Botnia, constructed by Rauma Marine Constructions and launched on August 28, 2021, currently operates with dual-fuel engines and a 2.2 MWh battery system, utilizing LNG, biogas, and electric-powered Azimuth thrusters.

The forthcoming battery enhancement is projected to decrease fossil energy consumption by approximately 10,000 MWh annually.​  

Chris Kruger, Founder and President of AYK Energy, commented, “This is the largest battery retrofit on a vessel to date, and we are extremely proud to be partnering with Wasaline as the provider of this advanced battery solution. Being recognized once again as a reliable and cost-effective supplier is extremely gratifying.”​ 

Wasaline is the northernmost shipping line globally, operating daily passenger and freight services between Vaasa, Finland, and Umeå, Sweden. The company emphasizes sustainable maritime transport and operates the hybrid ferry Aurora Botnia, equipped with dual-fuel engines and battery systems.​ 

AYK Energy specializes in marine battery solutions, focusing on providing high-quality, safe, and cost-effective energy storage systems for the maritime industry. The company is involved in projects aimed at reducing emissions through electrification and hybridization of vessels.​

