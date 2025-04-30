HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced its entry into the Latin American submarine market, leveraging its independently developed submarine technology, according to the company's release.

The company participated in SITDEF 2025, the largest defense exhibition in Latin America, held in Lima, Peru, from April 24 to 27.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries operated a 220 square meter booth jointly with LIG Nex1, showcasing the next-generation frigate ordered by the Peruvian Navy in April of the previous year, along with a next-generation submarine currently under joint development with the Peruvian government.

During the exhibition, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries hosted a promotion seminar for its export-oriented submarines. The event saw participation from key defense officials from both countries. LIG Nex1 also participated, presenting key systems and solutions for submarines.

Discussions were also held regarding expanding cooperation in naval vessel projects with Peru.

On April 24, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for joint submarine development with the Peruvian state-owned shipyard, SIMA, at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries exhibition booth. This MOA is a follow-up measure to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint submarine development signed at APEC 2024 in Peru in November of the previous year.

The core of the MOA is the development of a customized submarine based on HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' advanced technology and Peru's maritime defense capabilities, as part of the Peruvian Navy's aging fleet replacement program.

The objective is to construct a 1,500-ton medium submarine based on HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' submarine model (HDS-1500) to replace existing submarines.

Additionally, on April 25, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed an MOU with the National University of Engineering (UNI) in Lima, Peru, to promote education and research in the shipbuilding industry. The agreement aims to activate research and development in advanced technology within the shipbuilding and maritime defense sectors and promote various cooperation projects, including talent development.

Also on April 25, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries received Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV (Norway-Germany classification society) for the design of the HDS-1500 submarine showcased at the exhibition. This follows the design AIP received from DNV for the 2,300-ton HDS-2300 submarine last year, expanding HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' export lineup for K-submarines in the global market.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a major South Korean shipbuilding company and part of the HD Hyundai Group. It is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, involved in constructing various types of vessels, including commercial ships, offshore structures, and naval vessels such as destroyers, frigates, and submarines.

LIG Nex1 is a South Korean defense company specializing in the development and production of advanced defense systems. Their product portfolio includes precision-guided munitions, radar systems, electronic warfare systems, and sonar systems, often integrated into naval platforms built by shipyards.

SIMA (Servicios Industriales de la Marina) is the state-owned shipyard of Peru. SIMA is responsible for the construction, repair, and maintenance of vessels for the Peruvian Navy and also provides industrial services to civilian clients. It operates facilities in several locations in Peru, including Callao, Chimbote, and Iquitos.