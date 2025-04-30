  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

2025 April 30   10:34

shipping

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

Hapag-Lloyd has published preliminary and unaudited figures for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a significant increase in its operating result compared to Q1 2024.  

For the first quarter of 2025, Group EBITDA rose by 17% over the prior-year figure, reaching USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion).

Group EBIT improved by 24% in the same period, totaling USD 0.5 billion (EUR 0.5 billion).  

According to the company, the primary factors contributing to this development were a transport volume of 3.3 million TEU and an average freight rate of 1,480 USD/TEU. Both figures were 9% higher than in the first quarter of 2024, attributed to strong demand.

Revenues for Q1 2025 were USD 5.3 billion (EUR 5.1 billion), compared to USD 4.6 billion (EUR 4.3 billion) in Q1 2024.  Despite the first-quarter performance, Hapag-Lloyd continues to expect lower results for the full year 2025.

Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG, stated: “We got 2025 off to a good start in the first quarter, but the market environment is currently characterized by many uncertainties. We therefore continue to expect lower results for 2025 as a whole. We will rigorously implement our Strategy 2030, set a new standard of quality in the market for our customers with our Gemini Cooperation, and further expand Hanseatic Global Terminals. At the same time, we will make our fleet even more efficient and continue to decarbonize it. In addition, we will keep a close eye on our costs and work intensively on becoming even more digital and efficient.”  

The Executive Board's forecast for the 2025 financial year remains a Group EBITDA in the range of USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion (EUR 2.4 to 3.9 billion) and a Group EBIT in the range of USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion (EUR 0.0 to 1.5 billion).

The company notes that this forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty due to the volatile development of freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and global trade conflicts, which could impact supply and demand in container shipping and earnings.  

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of 299 modern container ships with a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU. The company has approximately 14,000 employees in its Liner Shipping segment across 397 offices in 139 countries. Its total container capacity, including reefers, is 3.7 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd offers 113 liner services globally, connecting over 600 ports. In its Terminal & Infrastructure segment, the company holds equity stakes in 21 terminals located in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa, employing 2,900 staff who also provide complementary logistics services at specific sites.

Topics:

Hapag-Lloyd

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news