  3. Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

2025 April 30   10:59

On April 29, 2025, the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) marked the arrival of Crowley’s new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership, Quetzal, according to the company's release.

Quetzal is the first of Crowley’s Avance Class ships, designed to serve routes between the United States and Central America, including Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

The vessel has a capacity of up to 1,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and includes 300 refrigerated container unit plugs, facilitating the transport of perishable goods such as food and pharmaceuticals, as well as retail products, apparel, and non-containerized cargo.​

“With the addition of Quetzal and its sister ships, we are expanding our capabilities for our customers while forging ahead in our transition to reach lower emissions,” said Tom Crowley.​  

Eagle LNG will supply LNG fuel for the vessels from its on-dock fueling station at JAXPORT.​  

“This vessel and its sister ship provide added capacity to grow our connections to Central America and further build on our diversification of business in key markets,” said Eric Green.​ 

Crowley Maritime Corporation is a U.S.-based logistics, marine, and energy solutions company. Established in 1892, Crowley provides a range of services including shipping, logistics, and marine operations, with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry.​

The Jacksonville Port Authority, known as JAXPORT, is an independent agency responsible for managing public seaport facilities in Jacksonville, Florida. JAXPORT facilitates international trade and transportation, serving as a key gateway for cargo moving between the United States and global markets.​

Eagle LNG Partners is a U.S.-based company specializing in the production and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for marine and industrial applications. The company focuses on providing clean energy solutions to reduce emissions in the transportation and power generation sectors.​

