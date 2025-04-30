OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has initiated a direct shipping service via its KTX2 route to Quanzhou, a central economic hub in China's Fujian Province, according to the company's release.

This service establishes a direct connection from Japan to Quanzhou Port, offering competitive transit times.​

The KTX2 service departs from key Japanese ports with the following schedules and transit durations:​

-Osaka: Departs Friday/Saturday; Transit Time: 7 days

-Tokyo: Departs Sunday; Transit Time: 6 days

-Yokohama: Departs Sunday/Monday; Transit Time: 5 days

-Nagoya: Departs Tuesday; Transit Time: 4 days

-Kobe: Departs Wednesday; Transit Time: 3 days​

In addition to major ports, OOCL's domestic feeder services enable cargo acceptance from regional ports across Japan. Shippers considering exports to Fujian Province are encouraged to utilize this direct service.​

OOCL is a Hong Kong-based container shipping and logistics service company, recognized for its comprehensive coverage of the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates a fleet of vessels and offers services across major trade lanes, including intra-Asia, trans-Pacific, and Asia-Europe routes.