OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has initiated a direct shipping service via its KTX2 route to Quanzhou, a central economic hub in China's Fujian Province, according to the company's release.
This service establishes a direct connection from Japan to Quanzhou Port, offering competitive transit times.
The KTX2 service departs from key Japanese ports with the following schedules and transit durations:
-Osaka: Departs Friday/Saturday; Transit Time: 7 days
-Tokyo: Departs Sunday; Transit Time: 6 days
-Yokohama: Departs Sunday/Monday; Transit Time: 5 days
-Nagoya: Departs Tuesday; Transit Time: 4 days
-Kobe: Departs Wednesday; Transit Time: 3 days
In addition to major ports, OOCL's domestic feeder services enable cargo acceptance from regional ports across Japan. Shippers considering exports to Fujian Province are encouraged to utilize this direct service.
OOCL is a Hong Kong-based container shipping and logistics service company, recognized for its comprehensive coverage of the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates a fleet of vessels and offers services across major trade lanes, including intra-Asia, trans-Pacific, and Asia-Europe routes.