Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

Subsea Integration Alliance Secures EPCI Contract for bp's Ginger Project Subsea7 has announced the award of a substantial engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by bp to the Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) for the Ginger project, located offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to the company's release.

The Ginger project represents a significant award under the new global framework agreement between bp and Subsea Integration Alliance partners SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7.

This agreement aims to establish a collaborative approach that enables system-level optimization through increased transparency and early engagement.

It also defines a novel commercial model designed to align incentives for accelerated and maximized value creation among all stakeholders throughout the life of joint projects.​

For the Ginger EPCI project, Subsea7 will supply a diver-installed tie-in system, a flexible production flowline, and associated infrastructure. SLB OneSubsea will deliver four standardized vertical monobore subsea trees and tubing hangers, optimized for speed of delivery and installation.

Additionally, it will provide the first high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) manifold in the region, intended to enhance safety, efficiency, and environmental performance.​ The Ginger development is situated off the southeast coast of Trinidad, at water depths of up to 90 meters. Project management and engineering activities will commence immediately at Subsea7's office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.​

Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 for Gulf of Mexico, stated, "This is a significant project for the region, and one which will benefit from decades of collaboration between bp, Subsea7, and SLB OneSubsea. Our combined expertise and efforts are focused on achieving bp's goal of first gas in 2026."

bp (British Petroleum) is a global energy company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates across the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing. bp is also investing in renewable energy and has set a goal to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner.​

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry. The company specializes in engineering, construction, and installation services for the offshore energy sector, including oil and gas and renewable energy projects.​

SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture between SLB (formerly Schlumberger), Aker Solutions, and Subsea7. The company focuses on subsea technologies, production, and processing systems, providing integrated solutions for the offshore energy industry.​