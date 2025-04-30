  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

2025 April 30   12:33

offshore

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

Solstad Offshore ASA announced multiple contract awards with Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, subject to board approval.

The awards encompass two large Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels and one Construction Support Vessel (CSV).  

According to a statement from Solstad Offshore, the two AHTS vessels have been awarded new contracts, each with a duration of 4 years.

One of these AHTS contracts includes Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) services.

The contracts for the AHTS vessels are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and will be serviced by two AHTSs from the global Solstad Maritime fleet.  

Additionally, the CSV “Normand Flower,” also part of the Solstad Maritime fleet, has been awarded a 4-year contract, which also includes ROV services. This contract is expected to begin in December 2025.  

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Skudeneshavn, Norway, Solstad Offshore ASA is a global provider of specialized offshore vessels and services. The company operates a fleet of Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS), Construction Support Vessels (CSV), and Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) designed to support the offshore energy industry.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) is a Brazilian multinational corporation primarily involved in the exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Established in 1953, Petrobras is controlled by the Brazilian federal government and is a major player in the global energy market, particularly known for its expertise in deep and ultra-deepwater exploration and production.

Topics:

Solstad

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

10:34

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news