Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

Solstad Offshore ASA announced multiple contract awards with Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras, subject to board approval.

The awards encompass two large Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels and one Construction Support Vessel (CSV).

According to a statement from Solstad Offshore, the two AHTS vessels have been awarded new contracts, each with a duration of 4 years.

One of these AHTS contracts includes Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) services.

The contracts for the AHTS vessels are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and will be serviced by two AHTSs from the global Solstad Maritime fleet.

Additionally, the CSV “Normand Flower,” also part of the Solstad Maritime fleet, has been awarded a 4-year contract, which also includes ROV services. This contract is expected to begin in December 2025.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Skudeneshavn, Norway, Solstad Offshore ASA is a global provider of specialized offshore vessels and services. The company operates a fleet of Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS), Construction Support Vessels (CSV), and Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) designed to support the offshore energy industry.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) is a Brazilian multinational corporation primarily involved in the exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Established in 1953, Petrobras is controlled by the Brazilian federal government and is a major player in the global energy market, particularly known for its expertise in deep and ultra-deepwater exploration and production.