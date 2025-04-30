  1. Home
2025 April 30

shipping

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

Ocean Network Express (ONE) released its financial results for FY2024 (from Apr 2024 to Mar 2025).  

The revenue for FY2024 was US$19,233 million, up 32% from the last year, with a net profit of US$4,244 million (YoY +US$3,270 million).

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express, stated, "We are pleased to report a profit of $4,244 million for FY2024—an achievement realized despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and regional economic uncertainties. Through our participation in the newly established The Premier Alliance, launched in February, along with various other service partnerships, we have further expanded our global network and enhanced our service offerings to better meet customers' evolving needs. We remain fully committed to delivering strong, reliable, and highly dependable end-to-end direct port container services to our valued customers".  

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs.

