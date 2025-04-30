Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

Wärtsilä Corporation has extended its NextDF technology to the Wärtsilä 46TS-DF dual-fuel engine, marking the third engine model to incorporate this feature, according to the company's release.

Operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the 46TS-DF engine with NextDF reduces methane emissions to below 1.4% of fuel use across all load points, reaching as low as 1.1% in a wide load range.

This performance is nearly three times lower than the default methane slip factor of 3.1% specified in the FuelEU Maritime and IMO Lifecycle Guidelines for Otto-cycle four-stroke dual-fuel engines.​

The NextDF feature enhances combustion control and optimizes engine performance, also minimizing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and CO₂ emissions.

The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine, launched in 2022, features two-stage turbocharging, delivering high efficiency and power density across various operational ranges. It is designed for retrofitting with sustainable fuels as they become available.​

The development of the 46TS-DF with NextDF was part of the EU co-funded GREEN RAY project.

The initial installation is planned for the cruise ship MSC World Asia, under construction by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, for MSC Cruises.​

Previously, Wärtsilä introduced NextDF technology to its 31DF and 25DF engines in 2023 and 2024, respectively.​

