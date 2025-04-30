  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

2025 April 30   14:52

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

Wärtsilä Corporation has extended its NextDF technology to the Wärtsilä 46TS-DF dual-fuel engine, marking the third engine model to incorporate this feature, according to the company's release.

Operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the 46TS-DF engine with NextDF reduces methane emissions to below 1.4% of fuel use across all load points, reaching as low as 1.1% in a wide load range.

This performance is nearly three times lower than the default methane slip factor of 3.1% specified in the FuelEU Maritime and IMO Lifecycle Guidelines for Otto-cycle four-stroke dual-fuel engines.​  

The NextDF feature enhances combustion control and optimizes engine performance, also minimizing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and CO₂ emissions.

The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine, launched in 2022, features two-stage turbocharging, delivering high efficiency and power density across various operational ranges. It is designed for retrofitting with sustainable fuels as they become available.​  

The development of the 46TS-DF with NextDF was part of the EU co-funded GREEN RAY project.

The initial installation is planned for the cruise ship MSC World Asia, under construction by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, for MSC Cruises.​  

Previously, Wärtsilä introduced NextDF technology to its 31DF and 25DF engines in 2023 and 2024, respectively.​ 

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company focuses on sustainable technology and services to enhance environmental and economic performance. As of 2024, Wärtsilä employed approximately 18,300 professionals across more than 230 locations in 77 countries, with net sales totaling EUR 6.4 billion.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a French shipyard located in Saint-Nazaire, specializing in the construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.

MSC Cruises is a global cruise line headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is part of the MSC Group, a leading global shipping and logistics conglomerate.

Topics:

methanol

Wartsila

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

10:34

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news