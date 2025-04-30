  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

2025 April 30   15:10

ports

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has completed a pre-feasibility study for a proposed bulk cargo terminal at Porto Fundo in Santa Cruz, Santiago Island, Cabo Verde, according to HHLA's release.

Commissioned by Spanish infrastructure firm COPISA, the study assesses the viability of the terminal project and outlines steps for subsequent investment planning.​  

Porto Fundo's location on Santiago Island positions it strategically to serve Cabo Verde's primary agricultural region and approximately half of the nation's population.

The study includes a market analysis, terminal layout design, and financial assessment, aiming to attract financing from multilateral and development finance institutions.​  

COPISA, in collaboration with Mauritanian investment company AFRICOM, intends to construct the terminal.

A local subsidiary has been established to oversee port construction and operations.​

José Manuel Valero Pérez, Managing Director of COPISA Cabo Verde, stated: "This project responds to the growing need for efficient port infrastructure to support the economic development of Cabo Verde. By improving bulk handling capacity, the terminal at Porto Fundo can strengthen local supply chains, reduce import costs, and contribute to the country’s long-term growth with new export opportunities. The terminal will also provide capacity for the regional transhipment of grain and hydrocarbons and, in the future, hydrogen products. The pre-feasibility study lays the groundwork for turning this vision into a concrete investment opportunity."​  

The final report projects a long-term demand for dry and liquid bulk handling capacity in Cabo Verde. The terminal design has been refined to accommodate hydrocarbon handling, aligning with anticipated cargo flows and operational requirements.​  

Dr. Martin Schramm, Project Manager at HPC, commented: "The future bulk terminal at Porto Fundo will be more than a logistics asset - it will open up new business opportunities for Cape Verde and make the islands an important maritime hub on the West African coast. By localising key cargo handling capacities, Cabo Verde can reduce dependency on transshipment routes, stabilise supply chains for essential goods like construction materials or grain, and strengthen its economic autonomy. Our study shows that with targeted investment, this vision is well within reach."​  

In early April, representatives from HPC, COPISA, AFRICOM, and other stakeholders presented the study's findings to the Cabo Verde government. The project received full political support, initiating the process to establish a public-private joint venture for port development.

Initial collaboration documents have been signed by COPISA, AFRICOM, and the municipality of Santa Cruz. HPC will continue to support the project's progression through future planning and implementation phases.​ 

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), established in 1976, is a German consultancy specializing in port, terminal, and hinterland logistics. With over 1,900 projects in 135 countries, HPC offers services in automation, digitalization, and strategic planning, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainable growth in the maritime sector.​ 

COPISA is a Spanish infrastructure company engaged in construction and engineering projects. In Cabo Verde, COPISA is leading the development of the Porto Fundo bulk terminal, collaborating with AFRICOM and local authorities to enhance the nation's port infrastructure.​

AFRICOM is a Mauritanian investment firm involved in infrastructure development.

Topics:

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

10:34

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

16:20

BWC Terminals completes expanded renewable fuels terminal at Port of Stockton

15:32

MED MARINE kicks off 2025 with five new tugboat deals in Europe

15:12

TGE Marine and RMK Marine partner for new LNG bunker vessel project

14:43

DP World sources 65% of electricity from renewable energy in 2024​

14:23

South Korea announces 2025 plan to advance autonomous marine vehicle technology

13:52

Noatum Maritime acquires Artemis EF-12 electric foiling pilot boat for UAE operations

13:22

Bureau Veritas updates rules for hydrogen-fuelled ships

11:42

Vitol's refinery in Fujairah starts production of FuelEU compliant bunkering fuel

11:28

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches eco-friendly car ferry "KEYAKI" for Shinnihonkai Ferry

10:38

China's second large cruise ship "Adora Huacheng" floats out

10:18

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news