2025 April 30   16:48

bunkering

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

At the Oman Maritime, Ports and Energy Forum, during the panel discussion on "The Transformative Power of Data: The Evolving Role of Digitalisation in Shipping and Bunkering," Kenneth Dam, Global Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine, announced the company's successful trial and forthcoming implementation of ZeroNorth’s electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution for customers at the Port of Sohar, Oman.​

This marks the first deployment of eBDN technology in the Middle East, following its earlier implementation by TFG Marine at the Port of Singapore. The trial in Oman was conducted in collaboration with ZeroNorth and SGTraDex, utilizing Singapore's standards as a benchmark.​

Kenneth Dam stated, "We’re excited to partner with ZeroNorth, Fratelli Cosulich Group Bunkers, SGTraDex and SOHAR Port and Freezone to shortly introduce eBDNs to our customers here in Oman. This technology, that we have already successfully introduced in Singapore is yet another step in modernising our industry. It will streamline the bunker delivery process, cut administrative burdens, enhance digital documentation and help build a smarter, more connected bunkering sector. We remain committed to establishing eBDNs as a global standard for bunker fuel delivery and will continue to work closely with port authorities to advocate for and deploy this technology across our operations."​  

The fully digital solution, accessible through TFG Marine’s mobile application and integrated with SGTraDex’s digital infrastructure, will allow for the inclusion of additional data, such as mass flow meter readings during fuel deliveries.​  

By adopting this technology, TFG Marine aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, compliance, and sustainability across its operations, complementing the global rollout of mass flow meters across its fleet.​ 

TFG Marine is a joint venture established in 2020 between Trafigura Group Pte, Frontline Ltd, and Golden Ocean Group Ltd. The company provides marine fuel supply and procurement services, supplying over 10 million metric tonnes of marine fuels annually across 35 strategic bunkering hub locations worldwide. ​

ZeroNorth is a Copenhagen-based technology company focused on digital solutions for the maritime industry. The company offers platforms that enhance data integration between bunker suppliers and buyers, aiming to improve operational efficiency and transparency in the bunker market. ​

SGTraDex (Singapore Trade Data Exchange) is a digital infrastructure that facilitates secure and efficient data sharing across supply chains. It aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in trade and logistics operations.​ 

Fratelli Cosulich Group Bunkers is a division of the Fratelli Cosulich Group, an international shipping and logistics company. The bunkers division specializes in the supply and trading of marine fuels.​ 

SOHAR Port and Freezone is a deep-sea port and free zone located in Sohar, Oman. A joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it serves as a key logistics hub in the region, handling container, liquid, and bulk cargo.

