Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM) has announced that its vessel, the Mount Kibo, was successfully supplied with B30 biofuel bunkers in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The supply operation was carried out by the Hercules Sky, another vessel owned by Hercules and operated by Peninsula, their energy partner.

According to a statement by Hercules Tanker Management, the operation aligns with recent discussions at MEPC 83, which focused on advancing maritime decarbonisation, including new fuel standards and a global pricing mechanism for emissions.

HTM stated that this initiative also supports the objectives of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which promotes the use of renewable, low-carbon fuels and clean energy technologies for ships.

The company highlighted that by utilizing biofuels, they are contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the industry's transition towards cleaner energy solutions. This marks the first biofuel supply to the HTM fleet.

Hercules Tanker Management is a shipping venture launched by John A. Bassadone, the founder and CEO of Peninsula. HTM operates as an independent ship owner, involved in chartering tonnage and commercial management.

Peninsula is an independent global marine energy supplier. The company provides a range of marine fuels and services to the shipping industry.