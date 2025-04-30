  1. Home
2025 April 30   18:02

shipping

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

The Global Maritime Forum has announced the appointment of Hing Chao to its Board of Directors.​  

Hing Chao serves as the Executive Chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings and is the Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping.

He previously held a position on the Global Maritime Forum Advisory Council.​  In addition to his roles in Hong Kong, Chao chairs the Bureau Veritas Global Marine and Offshore Advisory Council and RINA’s Asia Decarbonisation Committee.

He is also the founder and convenor of the Greater Bay Maritime Forum and serves on the Consultative Committee on Guangdong-Hong Kong Co-operation (Guangzhou Nansha).​  

The Global Maritime Forum is an international not-for-profit organization established in 2017, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. It focuses on shaping the future of global seaborne trade by promoting sustainable long-term economic development and human well-being. The organization operates independently, funded through grants and partner contributions, and maintains a staff of approximately 45 individuals.​ 

Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings is a third-generation, family-owned shipping company based in Hong Kong. With over 70 years of experience, the company owns, operates, and manages a diverse fleet of ships.

The Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping is a leading industry body representing the interests of shipowners and operators in Hong Kong. It aims to promote the development of Hong Kong as an international maritime center and provides a platform for collaboration among maritime stakeholders.​ 

