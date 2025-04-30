DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

DP World Sokhna announced that it handled 285,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first quarter of 2025, marking the highest quarterly volume since the port commenced operations nearly two decades ago, according to the company's release.

This figure represents a 26% increase over planned volumes.​ The growth was primarily driven by an increase in refrigerated container exports, particularly citrus fruits, as Egypt strengthens its position as a leading global citrus exporter.​

Since assuming operations in 2008, DP World has invested over $1.3 billion in modernizing Sokhna Port, enhancing its capacity to accommodate some of the world's largest cargo vessels and improving connectivity to global trade routes. Investments have also been made in digital infrastructure to enable efficient, on-demand cargo management for businesses.​

Avnash Iyer, Chief Operating Officer and Acting CEO of DP World Egypt, stated, "This level of growth clearly demonstrates Ain Sokhna Port’s rising importance as a logistics hub, not only for Egypt, but for the wider region. Our continued investments in Egypt’s logistics sector – through our network of Freight Forwarding offices and soon-to-be completed Sokhna Logistics Park – will not only help us better serve our customers but meet the needs of Egypt’s growing and dynamic market."​

The port's enhanced capabilities in handling refrigerated cargo support Egypt's perishables trade, with state-of-the-art cold chain facilities and streamlined logistics ensuring efficient movement of temperature-sensitive goods to international markets.​

DP World is a global logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operating across six continents, the company specializes in port terminal operations, maritime services, logistics, and technology-driven trade solutions. DP World employs over 100,000 people and manages a portfolio of over 150 operations in more than 45 countries.​

DP World Sokhna is a subsidiary of DP World, managing the Sokhna Port located in Ain Sokhna, Egypt. Since taking over operations in 2008, DP World has invested significantly in the port's development, enhancing its capacity and infrastructure.