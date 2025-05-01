CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

CMB.TECH NV (CMBT, CMB.TECH) says it has held two Capital Markets Days together with Golden Ocean, sold three VLCCs as part of its fleet rejuvenation and will align dates for announcing first and second quarter 2025 results due to the consolidation of Golden Ocean's financial results.

Capital Markets Days

Following the announcement on 22 April of the signed term sheet for a stock-for-stock merger with Golden Ocean, with CMB.TECH as surviving entity, both companies have hosted Capital Markets Days in Antwerp, Belgium on 24 April 2025 and in Oslo, Norway on 29 April 2025 together. The presentations, recordings and transcripts of these Capital Markets Days are available on the CMB.TECH website.

Vessel update

Furthermore, CMB.TECH has sold three VLCCs, Iris (2012, 314,000 dwt), Hakata (2010, 302,550 dwt) & Hakone (2010, 302,624 dwt) as part of its fleet rejuvenation. The sales generated a total capital gain of 96.7 million USD. The vessels will

be delivered to their new owners in the course of this year.

Change in publication date earnings releases

As the company will consolidate the financial results of Golden Ocean in our upcoming earnings, CMB.TECH has decided to align the dates of the announcements of its first and second quarter 2025 earnings press releases and accompanying conference calls. The Q1 2025 earnings will be announced on 21 May 2025 and the Q2 2025 earnings will be announced on 28 August 2025.

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group. We own and operate more than 150 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels & workboats. We also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.