2025 May 1   11:17

shipbuilding

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime says it is continuing its 15-year partnership with Chesapeake Shipbuilding in the USA, through the supply of its Aquarius retractable stabilisers. The stabilisers will be installed on the latest newbuild cruise ships for American Cruise Lines, a leading operator in the American cruise industry.

The Aquarius retractable stabilisers offer high-performance roll damping, compact and lightweight design, and advanced control systems. They are specifically engineered for smaller vessels, and feature a one-piece high-lift fin, low installation costs, and ease of integration with the ship’s alarm and monitoring systems. The stabilisers come with a fin-box and necessary local stiffening, ready for seamless installation at the shipyard.

With over three decades of industry experience, Chesapeake Shipbuilding has established itself as a designer and builder of commercial ships up to 450 feet in length. Specialising in passenger vessels, tugboats, and ferry boats, the shipyard has developed expertise in maritime construction.

"Kongsberg Maritime has consistently provided a quality product that meets our niche needs. Their engineering department has provided spot-on computational fluid dynamic resistance results, and their structural designs are easy to incorporate into our vessel designs. Their on-site technicians are outstanding during each commissioning and subsequent maintenance periods. We expect Kongsberg Maritime to be integral to our continued growth," said Steven McGee, President of Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp.

The yard is currently constructing the American Patriot, American Pioneer, American Maverick and American Ranger, along with other vessels for American Cruise Lines (ACL). Set to begin cruising in June of 2025, these vessels will accommodate 130 guests in staterooms with private balconies and a deck of suites. Fully stabilised with Kongsberg Maritime’s Aquarius retractable stabilisers, these new ships will enhance the cruising experience along the US Eastern Seaboard.

Paul Crawford, Sales Director, Kongsberg Maritime, added, “Our long-standing relationship with Chesapeake Shipbuilding demonstrates the importance of effective stabilisation systems on board cruise vessels. We are proud to see our Aquarius retractable stabilisers helping to provide American Cruise Lines’ guests with a comfortable, smooth sailing experience in the coastal and river waters of the USA.”

