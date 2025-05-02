  1. Home
2025 May 2   10:03

LNG

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

Commercial operations to begin in May

The regasification unit BW Singapore, moored 8.5 kilometres offshore Ravenna, has successfully completed commissioning within the scheduled time, Snam said.

Upon receiving the final authorizations from the competent authorities, the regasification activity will begin during the month of May, with the capacity being made available through competitive auction procedures in accordance with the provisions of the current regulatory framework.

Similarly to Italis Lng terminal already in operation in Piombino, the BW Singapore regasification unit, purchased by Snam in July 2022, has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic metres. 

With its entry into operation, Italy's total regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion cubic metres per year, a volume equal to that imported from Russia in 2021. This will account for 45% of the country's domestic gas demand, which will thus be met through a wider diversification of supply routes.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to provide a key-contribution to the diversification of energy supplies to Italy. In 2024, for example, LNG met a quarter of Italy's gas demand, with 150 ships from around 10 different countries reaching the four regasification terminals in Italy which now, with the entry into operation of the Ravenna terminal, become five.

This trend is continuing also in 2025: as of today, Italy received around 60 LNG tankers, half of which coming from the USA - up from approximately a third last year - from Qatar and from various African countries, for a total volume of almost 6 billion cubic meters, equal to approximately 30% of gas volumes imported into the country.

