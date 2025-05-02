ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

Choosing the right dual-fuel propulsion system for a new vessel requires a balance of regulatory compliance, infrastructure readiness, safety considerations, operational flexibility and long-term economic viability, ABS said.

That’s the message from ABS in its latest publication to support shipowners who are wrestling with propulsion decisions that will impact their future fleets for years to come.

The ABS Dual-Fuel Solutions for Newbuild Vessels is a comprehensive report that examines dual-fuel propulsion options focused on hydrocarbon-based fuel coupled with liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol and ammonia.

“Shipowners are looking at all fuels, including alternative fuels and dual-fuel combinations that can help them meet both current and future regulatory standards. As a trusted advisor for the maritime industry, ABS provides in-depth analysis in this report, letting owners know what to consider and what to pay close attention to as they are planning new vessels,” said Stergios Stamopoulos, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.

ABS’ deep technical knowledge paired with innovative solutions help shipowners adhere to and stay ahead of rapidly evolving environmental regulations.