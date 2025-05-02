  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

2025 May 2   13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company, on April 29 introduced significant advancements to its energy management solutions, designed to address key challenges in renewable integration; these innovations support the transition from fossil-fueled peaking power to hybrid plants while ensuring grid stability, DNV said.

The updates include: 

Hybrid Energy Management System (HEMS), enabling seamless coordination between PV and battery storage, optimizing internal power flow for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and grid compliance. 
Enhanced Energy Management System (EMS), improving battery storage performance by optimizing energy dispatch, prolonging asset lifespan, and maintaining grid reliability.

“The future grid runs on energy storage and hybrid systems,” said Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company. “With falling battery prices, our upgraded HEMS and EMS solutions help renewable plants capitalize on this tipping point. By merging GPM’s 25 years of renewables expertise with DNV’s 5,000+ energy advisors, we’re delivering the solutions needed to phase out fossil backups.”

“We are committed to driving innovation to meet the needs of both our customers and the industry. Working together, by advancing storage systems to reduce reliance on fossil fuels during peak demand, we contribute to meaningful carbon emissions reductions.”

Technologies such as energy storage enhance grid reliability by ensuring energy availability regardless of conditions. The latest HEMS system features aim to transform the renewable energy landscape. The GPM HEMS solution ensures hybrid project reliability and efficiency by maintaining grid compliance and optimizing the performance of photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). 

The GPM EMS system complements these capabilities by improving overall system efficiency, maximizing the performance of the BESS and maintaining seamless grid integration.

BESS management is essential for maintaining overall grid stability and advancing this technology is key to achieving more efficient and resilient renewable energy generation. 

Battery prices have been declining steadily, with a 14% drop in 2024 alone, a trend that is making 24-hour solar and storage power more accessible. GPM is meeting market needs and aiding advancements by pulling on its extensive experience, 90GW under management, cutting-edge data science skills and support of more than 5,000 experts from DNV’s advisory departments. 
Ultimately, by reducing reliance on fossil fuels during peak demand, BESS and other hybrid energy storage systems will contribute significantly to lowering carbon emissions.

Mr Arévalo added: “At GPM, we recognize that the energy transition is dynamic and requires continuous innovation. As part of DNV, we combine deep expertise in renewable energy management with the flexibility to meet evolving industry needs. We are committed to fostering collaboration—particularly in BESS and hybrid projects—to support the sustainable advancement of the energy market.”

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

10:34

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news