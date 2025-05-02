  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

2025 May 2   15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

Wattlab, the Netherlands-based maritime solar specialist, says it has introduced its SolarDeck to the seagoing shipping industry. SolarDeck is a modular and scalable system of deck-mounted solar panels that yield significant reductions in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Moreover, based on installation on a seagoing general cargo vessel, SolarDeck combines substantial savings via Fuel EU Maritime and EU ETS regulations and an expected return on investment of 3-5 years.

Established in 2017, Wattlab has spent its first years of operations focusing on the inland shipping sector with its Solar Flatrack. This is a modular solar energy system consisting of movable and stackable integrated solar panels and inverters. To date, Wattlab’s SolarHatches have been installed on more than 25 inland shipping vessels.

With the aim to reduce fuel costs for seagoing shipowners and facilitate the continued decarbonisation of the maritime sector, Wattlab is now expanding into the seagoing shipping industry with SolarDeck.

“At all times during the design of SolarDeck, we prioritised the shipowner’s requirements. We know that ‘time is money’. That’s why the SolarDeck can be installed in a minimum amount of time using container twist lock fittings. It also does not impact normal loading and unloading procedures,” says Wattlab’s CEO Bo Salet. “However, we also know – for cargo shipowners especially – that ‘space is money’. In the event of a deck load such as offshore wind blades, the ship’s crew can store the SolarDeck inside the volume of a 20-foot container, thus freeing up the deck for cargo.”

Developing SolarDeck with Vertom and TNO. SolarDeck has proven credentials: in collaboration with the Dutch Organisation for Applied Scientific Research TNO and international shipping company Vertom, Wattlab has spent the previous 18 months developing and testing the new system on board Vertom’s 7,280dwt general purpose dry cargo vessel Anette, in a project co-financed by the European Union’s Just Transition Fund. The results from the testing phase are positive.

“The test results show that SolarDeck performs well in the tougher environment – in terms of salinity and rougher sea states – of coastal shipping. Because salt water can drain freely from the solar panels, there’s no chance of a salt crust forming. As such, SolarDeck generates the expected power output levels,” Salet explains. “Furthermore, the system is robust enough to withstand storms as well as the usual day-to-day activities on board a seagoing cargo ship – while staying safe at all times.”

Fuel and emission reductions. Based on the test results (Vertom’s Anette is 119 metres long and 14 metres wide), Wattlab predicts reductions of 20 MT fuel and 68 MT CO₂ emissions per year for this coaster-type. Such numbers are substantial enough to have a significant impact on a shipowner’s EEXI and CII scores in addition to potential savings via Fuel EU Maritime and EU ETS regulations. Note that for larger vessels, the efficiency gains are also (much) larger.

“We are excited to introduce SolarDeck to the seagoing shipping industry – to show shipowners what this system can mean to their operations,” Salet concludes. “SolarDeck isn’t just a green upgrade. With a return on investment of 3 to 5 years, it’s a smart investment.”

JTF Fund. Wattlab’s SolarDeck pilot project has been co-financed by the European Union’s Just Transition Fund (JTF). The JTF is a new instrument of the Cohesion Policy 2021-2027, as the first pillar of the Just Transition Mechanism in the context of the European Green Deal aiming at achieving EU climate-neutrality by 2050.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

10:59

Crowley’s LNG-powered containership Quetzal begins service at JAXPORT​

10:34

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for Q1 2025

09:45

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries enters Latin American submarine market via Peru

2025 April 29

18:00

Wasaline partners with AYK Energy for major battery retrofit on hybrid ferry

17:21

Excelsior FSRU arrives at Wilhelmshaven

17:06

Mawani, Sultan Logistics to develop 197,000 Sq.m logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port

16:55

Technip Energies secures detailed engineering contract for QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field Offshore Compression Project

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news