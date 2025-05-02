  1. Home
2025 May 2   14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

Crowley says that industry leader Josh Cheshier has been named vice president of operations for the company's fuels business unit, which provides energy distribution and supply chain solutions throughout Alaska. With more than two decades of expertise in the energy sector, Cheshier brings a strong focus on operational efficiency, safety and strategic growth to Crowley. 

Cheshier has held various industry leadership roles overseeing operations across Alaska and eastern Canada, where he successfully expanded business operations and revenue while advancing and sustaining safety and reliability. His expertise spans upstream development and operations services, equipment management, drawing on an understanding of the industry's complexities to bring efficiency services to businesses and consumers.

“Josh brings deep expertise of the energy industry landscape and a proven ability to execute innovative, results-driven solutions in fuels operations that customers can rely upon as they grow their companies or run their homes,” said Kollin Fencil, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Fuels. “His leadership will be instrumental in continuing to deliver safe, reliable fuel services to the communities and industries we serve across Alaska.”

Cheshier holds a master’s degree in science from Mississippi State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Central Washington University. 

About Crowley 
Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners.

