Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

Seaside LNG, a leading provider of LNG production, LNG bunkering, and maritime transportation logistics, has announced a major milestone for its LNG bunkering operations. Bunker Market says the Clean Everglades, one of the company’s most advanced LNG bunkering vessels, completed its 100th delivery on March 4, 2025, to the Tote Isla Bella.

Seaside LNG’s operations now boast over 665 bunkering operations and an impressive total of 250 million gallons of LNG delivered across key global markets. This achievement highlights the company’s ongoing leadership in the LNG industry and its vital role in supporting the transition to low-carbon and eventually zero-carbon energy solutions.Seaside LNG is the only platform in North America offering fully integrated shoreside liquefaction, LNG storage, and Jones Act-compliant bunkering capabilities. These operations combine to create a comprehensive, seamless LNG production and delivery service, ensuring high performance and low-carbon output across a range of maritime sectors.

The company operates through its subsidiary Polaris New Energy (PNE), which is responsible for providing flexible marine transportation and bunkering solutions for liquefied natural gas along the Atlantic Coast and beyond. With the largest LNG bunkering fleet in the United States, PNE has completed over 400 LNG deliveries, providing a critical service to a wide array of customers in the maritime industry.

Seaside LNG’s fleet is a key component in the company’s success, with multiple vessels strategically placed along key U.S. coastlines. These vessels are designed to provide reliable, efficient LNG delivery services to meet the growing demand for cleaner fuels in the maritime industry.