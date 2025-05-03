  1. Home
2025 May 3   10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

Jan De Nul says it has kicked off the installation campaign of the monopile foundations for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm on 29 April 2025. 

Heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés installed the first of 72 monopiles for Denmark’s largest wind farm to date. When finished, the wind farm will provide enough renewable energy to power more than a million Danish households.

RWE’s Thor wind farm will have a capacity of more than 1 GW, moving significantly closer to Denmark’s goals for the energy transition. More than a million Danish households will receive renewable energy produced in the North Sea. The 72 wind turbines will find their home near the west coast of Jutland, some 22 kilometres offshore. 

Jan De Nul has a big role to play in the construction of Thor. Besides the monopile foundation and scour protection installation, the company will also install the inter-array cable system and the export cables connecting the offshore and onshore substations. 

