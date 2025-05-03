Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 164 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including March 2025. As the 120-page report is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this Sea-Intelligence press release will only cover highlights from the full report.

In March 2025, global schedule reliability improved by 3.0 percentage points M/M to 57.5%, the highest level recorded since November 2023. On a Y/Y level, the March score was higher by 3.0 percentage points. Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in March 2025 with schedule reliability of 66.9%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 64.3% and MSC at 61.9%.

In March 2025, the new alliance services saw the first vessel arrivals on a trade lane basis, while in February they had only seen arrivals in the origin regions of the East/West trades. According to our standard methodology, alliance scores are based on arrivals in destination regions, but as that metric was not available for the new alliances in February, we introduced a new measure for the new alliances, based on all arrivals, including the origin region calls on alliance services. Here, we present both measures, “All arrivals” which is comparable to the February measure and includes both origin and destination calls, and “Trade arrivals”, which is comparable to the “old” alliances and only includes destination calls. When the new alliances are fully rolled out, these two measures will converge.

In February/March 2025, Gemini recorded 90.3% schedule reliability across ALL arrivals, and 85.7% across TRADE arrivals, followed by MSC at 75.8% for ALL arrivals and 74.4% for TRADE arrivals, while Premier Alliance recorded 53.2% for ALL arrivals and 51.2% across TRADE Arrivals. For the “old” alliances, ALL arrivals are the same as TRADE arrivals, and the continuing Ocean Alliance scored 54.9%, while ending 2M and THE alliances scored 43.1% and 46.5%, respectively. It is important to stress that the new alliances will only be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will it be possible to truly evaluate their performance.