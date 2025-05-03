  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

2025 May 3   12:04

shipping

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 164 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including March 2025. As the 120-page report is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this Sea-Intelligence press release will only cover highlights from the full report.

In March 2025, global schedule reliability improved by 3.0 percentage points M/M to 57.5%, the highest level recorded since November 2023. On a Y/Y level, the March score was higher by 3.0 percentage points. Maersk was the most reliable top-13 carrier in March 2025 with schedule reliability of 66.9%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 64.3% and MSC at 61.9%.

In March 2025, the new alliance services saw the first vessel arrivals on a trade lane basis, while in February they had only seen arrivals in the origin regions of the East/West trades. According to our standard methodology, alliance scores are based on arrivals in destination regions, but as that metric was not available for the new alliances in February, we introduced a new measure for the new alliances, based on all arrivals, including the origin region calls on alliance services. Here, we present both measures, “All arrivals” which is comparable to the February measure and includes both origin and destination calls, and “Trade arrivals”, which is comparable to the “old” alliances and only includes destination calls. When the new alliances are fully rolled out, these two measures will converge.

In February/March 2025, Gemini recorded 90.3% schedule reliability across ALL arrivals, and 85.7% across TRADE arrivals, followed by MSC at 75.8% for ALL arrivals and 74.4% for TRADE arrivals, while Premier Alliance recorded 53.2% for ALL arrivals and 51.2% across TRADE Arrivals. For the “old” alliances, ALL arrivals are the same as TRADE arrivals, and the continuing Ocean Alliance scored 54.9%, while ending 2M and THE alliances scored 43.1% and 46.5%, respectively. It is important to stress that the new alliances will only be fully rolled out in July 2025, and only then will it be possible to truly evaluate their performance.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news