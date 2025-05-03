  1. Home
2025 May 3   14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

Following the announcement on April 9, 2025, of its agreement to acquire Havfram, an international offshore wind contractor based in Norway, DEME (Euronext: DEME) has now successfully completed the acquisition. The transaction, valued at approximately 900 million euros, has passed all customary closing conditions. DEME Offshore Holding NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEME Group NV, has acquired all of the shares in Havfram Wind Holdco AS from Sandbrook Capital and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). The acquisition of Havfram supports DEME's ambition to expand its presence in the offshore wind energy market and the integration is expected to further strengthen DEME’s competitive positioning in turbine and foundation installations, DEME said.

Havfram is a Norwegian offshore wind infrastructure company that is focused on providing transport and installation services to the offshore wind sector. Havfram is currently building two next-generation wind turbine installation vessels that are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and early 2026 respectively. These two vessels have already been contracted for the second half of 2026.

Havfram has an orderbook amounting to approximately 600 million euros, and this includes providing support for the construction of some of the world’s largest offshore wind farms for the period 2026-2030.

The Havfram team will be integrated into DEME’s Offshore Energy segment under the DEME brand, while continuing to operate from its current location in Oslo, Norway. Havfram’s customers can expect the same level of commitment and no disruption to project planning. DEME is financing this transaction using a combination of external funding and internal resources.

About DEME
DEME (Euronext Brussels: DEME) is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging, and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The company can build on nearly 150 years of experience and is a front-runner in innovation and new technologies. With a team of more than 5,800 highly skilled professionals and one of the most advanced fleets in the world, DEME is well-positioned to tackle even the most complex projects. DEME realized a turnover of 4.1 billion euros with an EBITDA of 764 million euros in 2024.

