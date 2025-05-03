BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

Scale-up strengthens commitment to excellence and leadership in Offshore Floating Photovoltaic energy industry

SolarDuck, a global pioneer in offshore floating solar energy solutions, says it has achieved ISO 9001 certification, the world’s leading standard for quality management systems. This achievement highlights SolarDuck’s strong focus on building an agile internal organization, investing in quality and continuous improvement, and advancing the maturity of both the company and the offshore floating solar industry at large.

The ISO 9001 certification awarded by Bureau Veritas is another step in SolarDuck’s ongoing journey of aiming for operational excellence. It follows the company’s recent recognition through the EcoVadis certification, underscoring SolarDuck’s focus on both quality and sustainability, including responsible business practices. These milestones together position SolarDuck as a trusted, forward-thinking partner in the global energy transition.

Offshore solar is increasingly attracting interest both in the renewable energy sector and beyond. SolarDuck aims to serve this wide range of industries and to position itself as an innovative partner with a strong organization. To this end, the ISO 9001 and EcoVadis certifications are essential.

SolarDuck remains dedicated to expanding the offshore solar energy frontier, and contributing to a more sustainable energy industry, which also implies upholding high standards of quality and integrity.

About SolarDuck

SolarDuck is a Dutch-Norwegian cleantech company and a global leader in Offshore Floating Solar energy solutions (OFPV). The company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable power where it is needed most. Driven by innovation and a mission to electrify the world with offshore solar, SolarDuck bridges the gap between land-based renewables and offshore energy demand using its unique and patented technology.