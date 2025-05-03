PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

PD Ports says it is proud to share its ambition to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs – the Teesport Offshore Gateway.

Unlocking 180 acres of development potential for a range of offshore manufacturers, assembly, marshalling and supply chain support services, the proposed site will confirm Teesside’s place at the heart of the UK push for Net Zero and energy independence.

Representing a multi-million pound investment in the River Tees, the Teesport Offshore Gateway will include an up to 1km long deep-water riverside quay, permitting unrestricted access to the North Sea and suitable for both floating and fixed bottom offshore wind development.

Set within the heart of PD Ports’ Teesport industrial port complex, the UK’s sixth largest port, the site offers a strategically located position for development, supported by quality infrastructure, strong road and rail links and a skilled workforce.

While the plans are at an early stage and subject to a variation of existing deep water berth development consents, it is anticipated that development of Teesport Offshore Gateway could cost in the region of £200million and would secure critical port facilities in support of the Government’s offshore wind development ambitions.

PD Ports is looking to engage with the offshore renewables sector to explore the potential of the proposals, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM), developers, the UK Government and industry experts to shape the strategic direction of the site and identify opportunities for collaboration and funding.