  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

2025 May 3   13:17

offshore

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

PD Ports says it is proud to share its ambition to develop one of the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing and installation hubs – the Teesport Offshore Gateway. 

Unlocking 180 acres of development potential for a range of offshore manufacturers, assembly, marshalling and supply chain support services, the proposed site will confirm Teesside’s place at the heart of the UK push for Net Zero and energy independence. 

Representing a multi-million pound investment in the River Tees, the Teesport Offshore Gateway will include an up to 1km long deep-water riverside quay, permitting unrestricted access to the North Sea and suitable for both floating and fixed bottom offshore wind development.  

Set within the heart of PD Ports’ Teesport industrial port complex, the UK’s sixth largest port, the site offers a strategically located position for development, supported by quality infrastructure, strong road and rail links and a skilled workforce.  

While the plans are at an early stage and subject to a variation of existing deep water berth development consents, it is anticipated that development of Teesport Offshore Gateway could cost in the region of £200million and would secure critical port facilities in support of the Government’s offshore wind development ambitions. 

PD Ports is looking to engage with the offshore renewables sector to explore the potential of the proposals, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM), developers, the UK Government and industry experts to shape the strategic direction of the site and identify opportunities for collaboration and funding.  

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

16:48

TFG Marine to launch electronic bunker delivery notes in Oman

16:25

ClassNK issues 'Prime Shipmanagement Guidelines' to enhance maritime safety and efficiency

15:51

DP World Sokhna achieves record Q1 2025 throughput, handling 285,000 TEUs

15:51

TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

15:10

HPC сompletes pre-feasibility study for Porto Fundo Bulk Terminal in Cabo Verde

14:52

Wärtsilä introduces NextDF technology to 46TS-DF engine, enhancing methane slip reduction

14:24

ONE announces $4,244 mln profit for FY2024

13:59

CMA CGM finalizes acquisition of Air Belgium's cargo operations

12:33

Solstad Offshore secures multiple 4-year contracts with Petrobras in Brazil

11:57

Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea secure EPCI contract for bp's Ginger Project

11:24

OOCL launches direct KTX2 service from Japan to Quanzhou, Fujian Province

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news