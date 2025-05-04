  1. Home
2025 May 4   08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

DAIBIRU CORPORATION, a group company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., has completed the introduction of emissions-free power at total 29 domestic and international properties (excluding buildings which are scheduled to be rebuilt and for which the Company has not concluded power purchase contracts), MOL said in its news release.

As a result, Daibiru has achieved the introduction of 100% emissions-free power, which is a requirement of the RE100 global corporate renewable energy initiative and will be able to reduce annual CO2 emissions by about 32,000 tons. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions of about 19,000 households.

The emissions-free power introduced by the Company is electricity with a Non-Fossil Certificate (with tracking information) compliant with RE100. Since the introduction of emissions-free power in the buildings will result in zero CO2 emissions from electricity consumed at their offices and stores, it will lead to enhanced corporate environmental evaluation for building tenants.

The Daibiru Group has included “addressing environmental problems” in its Group Code of Conduct and has been proactively working to save energy and promote recycling, etc. Going forward, together with the introduction of emissions-free power, we will continue promoting initiatives toward the realization of a carbon-free society.

