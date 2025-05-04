DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

The expansion will enable the terminal to accommodate post Panamax-class vessels of up to 366 metres in length

The $165 million expansion of DP World’s container terminal at the Port of Maputo officially started on site today. Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, the Honourable João Jorge Matlomb, was guest of honour at the ground-breaking event, underlining the importance of this major investment to the national and regional economies, DP World said.

The expansion of the container terminal at the Port of Maputo is part of a long-term strategy to meet global trade demands, create thousands of new jobs and contribute to Mozambique’s economic growth. The project will significantly enhance capabilities of the port, positioning Maputo as a trade and logistics hub for Southern Africa and opening a gateway for larger container ships.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, said: “The container terminal expansion signifies our intent to strengthen Mozambique’s economic growth, together with the Government of Mozambique and our partners in the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC).”

“The port of Maputo is at the heart of transforming trade on the African continent, as it has the potential to connect the land-locked countries of Southern Africa to the rest of the world. This investment reinforces Mozambique’s role as a key cargo gateway, improves its global competitiveness and positions the country as a dynamic business hub. By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we are committed to developing innovative end-to-end logistics solutions that reinvent trade on the South-Eastern coast of Africa.”

The port will be equipped with the latest technology and world-class infrastructure to boost operational capacity and efficiency, with the terminal yard and quay undergoing a complete revamp and modernisation. Yard capacity will increase by 6.48 hectares, doubling throughput from 255 000 TEUs to 530 000 TEUs, while the total quay length will be extended to 650 meters and the berth deepened to 16 meters.

To manage larger container volumes and a diverse range of commodities, new equipment will be introduced, including three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes capable of handling post-Panamax ships and an expanded fleet of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, complementing the existing mobile harbour crane (MHC) fleet. Reefer container capacity will increase to over 700 plugs, supporting the growth of agricultural exports.

Captain Sumeet Bhardwaj, CEO DP World Maputo, said: “The container terminal’s increased capacity will lead to faster, cost-effective carrier turnarounds and more competitive freight rates that will attract more vessels to the Port of Maputo. The project will unlock economic opportunity across borders and create new possibilities for local industries. For farmers, manufacturers and exporters across Mozambique and beyond, their goods will reach new global markets quicker and cheaper, empowering communities, enhancing livelihoods and driving inclusive economic growth.”

Considerable technological enhancements will usher in a new era of fully automated and predictable operations, including the automation of gate facilities using optical character recognition technology which will streamline container number, condition and client identification processes, thereby cutting transaction times and minimising liabilities. In addition, the terminal operation system (TOS) will be enhanced, a robust vehicle booking system (VBS) will be implemented, and the port’s client community system (CCS) will be digitised for better connectivity with shipping lines, customs, and banks.

The project also prioritises the welfare of the workforce with new facilities to accommodate additional personnel, ensuring their wellbeing and the availability of a skilled labour force. Enhanced security measures, including broader live monitoring and advanced CCTV technologies, will improve operational safety.