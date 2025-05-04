  1. Home
2025 May 4   13:14

Incat launches the world's largest battery-electric ship

Incat says it has launched the world’s largest battery-electric ship that is being constructed at the Incat shipyard in Hobart for South American ferry operator Buquebus. The Hull 096 is the most significant vessel ever built by Incat. When it enters service between Buenos Aires and Uruguay, it will operate entirely on battery-electric power, carrying up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate.

The ship is the ninth Incat-built vessel for Buquebus, continuing a proud and long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff congratulated Mr Clifford and the team at Incat for the extraordinary craftsmanship and innovation that went into building the largest battery-electric ship in the world.

The ship is equipped with over 250 tonnes of batteries and an Energy Storage System (ESS) boasting more than 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity. The ESS, which is four times larger than any previous maritime installation in the world, is connected to eight electric driven waterjets and supplied by leading technology partner Wärtsilä. This combination of technology sets a new global benchmark for the shipping industry.

Work will now continue completing the vessel’s interior, which includes a 2,300 square metre duty-free retail deck – the largest shopping space on any ferry in the world. Final fit-out, battery installation, and energy system integration will take place ahead of sea trials later this year on the River Derwent.

At 130 metres in length, Hull 096 is not only the largest electric ship in the world, but also the largest electric vehicle of its kind ever built – and one of the most significant single export items in Australia’s manufacturing history.

