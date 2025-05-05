  1. Home
2025 May 5   10:59

ports

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

On May 4, 2025, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly attended the signing of a 50-year renewable usufruct agreement between the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and AD Ports Group, according to the company's release.

The agreement pertains to the development and operation of the "KEZAD East Port Said" industrial and logistics zone, encompassing 20 square kilometers near Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.​  

The initial phase will cover 2.8 km², with an estimated investment of $120 million allocated over the next three years for marketing, technical studies, and development.

This phase includes the construction of a 1.5 km quay wall, intended to accommodate a multipurpose cargo terminal. Construction is expected to commence by the end of 2025.​  

Memorandums of Understanding were signed with potential anchor clients, including Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding.​

AD Ports Group has previously invested in Egypt through acquisitions of Transmar, TCI, and Safina B.V., and has secured long-term concessions to develop and operate cruise terminals at the Red Sea ports of Safaga, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh, as well as agreements for terminals in Ain Sokhna.​ 

Based in Abu Dhabi, AD Ports Group is an integrated trade, transport, logistics, and economic zones entity with operations in over 50 countries. The company manages a maritime fleet of 254 vessels and 33 port terminals, and oversees an industrial land bank of approximately 550 km², making it one of the largest integrated trade and logistics groups in the Middle East.​

Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is an Egyptian governmental authority overseeing a 455 km² area comprising four industrial zones and six seaports, including East Port Said. The zone aims to attract global investments by offering strategic geographic positioning, advanced infrastructure, and integrated industrial and port facilities.​  

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas sector. It operates aluminum smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and is involved in bauxite mining and alumina refining.​ 

Suez Canal

logistics

AD Ports

