Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has initiated the deployment of its new digital connectivity platform, OneWireless, across 450 vessels, including all Maersk-owned and over 100 time-chartered ships, according to the company's release.

This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for real-time data transmission and advanced IoT capabilities.​

"With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT," said Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel & Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.​

Currently, Maersk customers can monitor reefer cargo temperatures via the Captain Peter solution, but the existing 2G network limits data update frequency. The OneWireless rollout transitions this infrastructure to 4G technology, significantly increasing data granularity and enabling smarter cargo tracking and enhanced operational insights.​

The OneWireless platform is a unified network supporting multiple wireless technologies, including NB-IoT, Cat-M, and LTE broadband. It offers scalability, security, and flexibility, allowing Maersk customers to integrate their IoT devices and services seamlessly. The solution ensures reliable cargo monitoring across private and public networks, whether at sea, in port, or on land, enabling Bring Your Own IoT (BYOIoT) solutions based on standards.​

The platform's development involved collaboration with technology partners such as Onomondo, Nokia, 42com Sat, Complea, and Zededa. The rollout, which requires hardware replacements aboard vessels, has begun and is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2026.​

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company aiming to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. Operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees, Maersk is a global leader in logistics services.