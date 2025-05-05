  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

2025 May 5   11:25

Maersk

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) has initiated the deployment of its new digital connectivity platform, OneWireless, across 450 vessels, including all Maersk-owned and over 100 time-chartered ships, according to the company's release.

This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for real-time data transmission and advanced IoT capabilities.​  

"With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT," said Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel & Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.​

Currently, Maersk customers can monitor reefer cargo temperatures via the Captain Peter solution, but the existing 2G network limits data update frequency. The OneWireless rollout transitions this infrastructure to 4G technology, significantly increasing data granularity and enabling smarter cargo tracking and enhanced operational insights.​  

The OneWireless platform is a unified network supporting multiple wireless technologies, including NB-IoT, Cat-M, and LTE broadband. It offers scalability, security, and flexibility, allowing Maersk customers to integrate their IoT devices and services seamlessly. The solution ensures reliable cargo monitoring across private and public networks, whether at sea, in port, or on land, enabling Bring Your Own IoT (BYOIoT) solutions based on standards.​  

The platform's development involved collaboration with technology partners such as Onomondo, Nokia, 42com Sat, Complea, and Zededa. The rollout, which requires hardware replacements aboard vessels, has begun and is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2026.​ 

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company aiming to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. Operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees, Maersk is a global leader in logistics services.

Topics:

digitalisation

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news