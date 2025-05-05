  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

2025 May 5   11:42

hydrogen

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

South Korean maritime decarbonization technology company VINSSEN announced that its 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack has received Type Approval from Italian classification society RINA.

The certification process adhered to rigorous IEC standards, encompassing comprehensive performance and environmental testing. Key assessments included a vibration test, confirming the system's structural resilience under specific frequency and acceleration profiles, and a dielectric strength test, verifying the system's ability to withstand high-voltage stress without compromising insulation integrity.​

VINSSEN is developing a high-capacity 150kW fuel cell stack and an onboard fuel cell power generation system powered by reformed gas composed of 75% hydrogen and 25% nitrogen. These innovations aim to facilitate the deployment of megawatt-class hydrogen systems on larger vessels, advancing the potential for zero-emission maritime transport.​ 

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yeonggwang-gun, South Korea, VINSSEN specializes in maritime decarbonization technologies, focusing on hydrogen fuel cells and supporting systems. The company has developed various hydrogen fuel cell solutions, including a 60kW PEM fuel cell system and is actively working on higher-capacity systems.

RINA is an Italian classification society that provides certification, inspection, testing, and consulting services across various industries, including maritime, energy, and infrastructure.

Topics:

decarbonisation

RINA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

13:22

LNG heavies: Addressing operational challenges onboard ships

11:17

Aquarius stabilisers for Chesapeake newbuilds

09:52

CMBT provides business update following recent announcements

2025 April 30

18:02

Global Maritime Forum welcomes Hing Chao to board

17:15

Hercules Tanker Management vessel bunkered with B30 biofuel in Strait of Gibraltar

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news