RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

South Korean maritime decarbonization technology company VINSSEN announced that its 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack has received Type Approval from Italian classification society RINA.

The certification process adhered to rigorous IEC standards, encompassing comprehensive performance and environmental testing. Key assessments included a vibration test, confirming the system's structural resilience under specific frequency and acceleration profiles, and a dielectric strength test, verifying the system's ability to withstand high-voltage stress without compromising insulation integrity.​

VINSSEN is developing a high-capacity 150kW fuel cell stack and an onboard fuel cell power generation system powered by reformed gas composed of 75% hydrogen and 25% nitrogen. These innovations aim to facilitate the deployment of megawatt-class hydrogen systems on larger vessels, advancing the potential for zero-emission maritime transport.​

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yeonggwang-gun, South Korea, VINSSEN specializes in maritime decarbonization technologies, focusing on hydrogen fuel cells and supporting systems. The company has developed various hydrogen fuel cell solutions, including a 60kW PEM fuel cell system and is actively working on higher-capacity systems.

RINA is an Italian classification society that provides certification, inspection, testing, and consulting services across various industries, including maritime, energy, and infrastructure.