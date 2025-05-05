  1. Home
2025 May 5   13:02

offshore

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

VARD announced the signing of a contract with Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of one Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV). This vessel is a sister ship to two CSOVs previously contracted with DFO in May 2024. The new contract represents the exercise of an option from a contract signed in April 2025 for one Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV), according to VARD's release.

The CSOV, based on the VARD 4 39 design, has been developed collaboratively by VARD and DFO to support sustainable wind farm operations, including service, building, and installation phases. Upon delivery, the vessel will commence a minimum 15-year service contract in Taiwan.​  

Key features of the vessel include:​  

-Length of approximately 102.7 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters  

-Accommodation for 120 persons, with 90 single cabins  

-Fully electric crane and walk-to-work (W2W) system  

-SeaQ Integrated Bridge, Power package, and Automation System  

-Energy Storage System of 1,240 kWh for hybrid propulsion  

-Shore connection capabilities  

-Heat Recovery System and advanced HVAC technologies  

-Approximately 700 m² open deck for container storage and future equipment  

-Large warehouse facilities for flexible cargo storage​

The vessel's design emphasizes low environmental impact, with efficient machinery and propulsion systems for high station-keeping capabilities and operational reliability. It is also prepared for future integration of modular power and fiber optic cable lay and repair systems.​  

Polin Chen, CEO of DFO, stated, "We are delighted to return to VARD for the construction of the third CSOV in our series of high-performing CSOVs for the Taiwanese market, continuing the strong teamwork and momentum together with the team in Vard Vung Tau."​  

VARD will serve as the total provider for the vessel, handling design, construction, outfitting, integration, and commissioning. The vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2028.​ 

VARD is a global shipbuilding company headquartered in Norway and a subsidiary of Fincantieri. Specializing in the design and construction of specialized vessels, VARD offers integrated solutions, including design, hull construction, outfitting, integration, and commissioning. The company operates several shipyards worldwide, including Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.​

Dong Fang Offshore is a Taiwanese company engaged in offshore wind farm operations. DFO provides services such as construction, commissioning, and maintenance of offshore wind projects.

Topics:

Vard

offshore

shipbuilding

wind farms

