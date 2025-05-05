  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

2025 May 5   13:50

ports

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

OneStop has announced the expansion of its partnership with DP World through the implementation of OneStop Modal and the OneStop Vehicle Booking System (VBS) at DP World's new Coode Road container park, scheduled to launch on May 12, 2025, according to OneStop's release.

The facility, located within the Port of Melbourne, covers over 25,000 square meters and is designed to support landside logistics operations, including dedicated truck parking, container stacking, and storage services.​

OneStop Modal will serve as the operational backbone of the container park, facilitating accurate and efficient container transactions. The integration of OneStop VBS aims to optimize truck scheduling, reduce congestion, and enhance servicing capabilities.​  

Additionally, the deployment of these digital solutions will provide seamless visibility through OneStop's broader ecosystem, including Gateway and ComTrac, enabling improved transparency, coordination, and control across the supply chain.​  

OneStop is an Australian-based provider of supply chain optimization solutions, focusing on enhancing efficiency and innovation within the logistics industry.

DP World is a global logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. DP World operates a network of ports and terminals worldwide, including facilities in Australia.​

Topics:

Port of Melbourne

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news