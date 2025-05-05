DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

OneStop has announced the expansion of its partnership with DP World through the implementation of OneStop Modal and the OneStop Vehicle Booking System (VBS) at DP World's new Coode Road container park, scheduled to launch on May 12, 2025, according to OneStop's release.

The facility, located within the Port of Melbourne, covers over 25,000 square meters and is designed to support landside logistics operations, including dedicated truck parking, container stacking, and storage services.​

OneStop Modal will serve as the operational backbone of the container park, facilitating accurate and efficient container transactions. The integration of OneStop VBS aims to optimize truck scheduling, reduce congestion, and enhance servicing capabilities.​

Additionally, the deployment of these digital solutions will provide seamless visibility through OneStop's broader ecosystem, including Gateway and ComTrac, enabling improved transparency, coordination, and control across the supply chain.​

OneStop is an Australian-based provider of supply chain optimization solutions, focusing on enhancing efficiency and innovation within the logistics industry.

DP World is a global logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. DP World operates a network of ports and terminals worldwide, including facilities in Australia.​