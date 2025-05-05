  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

2025 May 5   14:23

ports

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025, posting a 14% year-on-year increase in net income attributable to equity holders to US$239.54 million, compared to US$209.88 million in Q1 2024.

Excluding one-off items from a legal settlement and a deconsolidation in Indonesia, recurring net income rose 25%.  

Revenues from port operations rose 17% to US$745.42 million from US$637.65 million in the same period last year. EBITDA increased by 18% to US$489.59 million, up from US$413.76 million, with EBITDA margin rising to 66% from 65%. Diluted earnings per share increased 17% to US$0.116.  

Consolidated throughput grew 12% to 3.47 million TEUs, driven by new services, volume recovery at Contecon Guayaquil S.A. in Ecuador, and the contribution of the new Visayas Container Terminal in Iloilo, Philippines. Excluding new and discontinued operations, consolidated volume growth remained at 12%.  

Operating expenses rose 9% to US$187.66 million due to increased activity levels, ancillary services, and mandated wage adjustments, partially offset by ongoing cost optimizations and favorable currency effects.  Consolidated financing charges and other expenses fell 5% to US$44.02 million, primarily due to the deconsolidation of PT PBM Olah Jasa Andal in Jakarta, Indonesia, partly offset by higher interest on new loans.  

Capital expenditures totaled US$133.22 million for the quarter, directed toward expansion projects in Mexico, the Philippines, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. ICTSI has earmarked approximately US$580 million in capital expenditures for full-year 2025.  

Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr. stated: “I am pleased to report a strong start to the financial year with ICTSI delivering increase in revenues of 17 percent to US$745.42 million and setting another record high net income of US$239.54 million, up 14 percent. Our international portfolio performed very well with consolidated volume up 12 percent, benefiting from our geographic diversification across 19 countries, which has enabled us to generate continued growth.” 

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Manila, Philippines, ICTSI is a global port management company engaged in the development, management, and operation of container terminals. ICTSI operates in over 20 countries across six continents, handling terminals with capacities ranging from 50,000 to 3.5 million TEUs annually.

Topics:

ICTSI

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news