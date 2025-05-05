KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

  1. Home
2025 May 5   14:42

ports

On May 5, 2025, international energy terminal operator AB KN Energies (KN) announced the selection of AB Kauno tiltai as the contractor for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works related to the electrification of the Klaipėda LNG terminal.

The contract, valued at €19.3 million excluding VAT, involves the design and installation of an electrical cable to supply shore power to the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) "Independence."

The cable will traverse Klaipėda city and the Curonian Lagoon. Additionally, necessary infrastructure will be constructed at the LNG terminal jetty and on the FSRU to facilitate the shore connection, enabling the vessel to receive electricity from the onshore grid and allowing auxiliary internal combustion engines to be shut down.​  

In April 2025, KN signed a subsidy agreement with the Environmental Project Management Agency, securing €6 million in funding from the European Union’s Modernisation Fund Program for the project's implementation. The remaining funds required are planned to be borrowed from commercial banks.

The National Energy Regulatory Council has approved the inclusion of the Klaipėda LNG terminal electrification project into the regulated asset base. The project is expected to be completed within three years.​ 

Formerly known as Klaipėdos Nafta, AB KN Energies is a Lithuanian energy company specializing in the operation of liquid energy product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company manages the Klaipėda LNG terminal, providing storage and transshipment solutions for various liquid energy products, chemicals, and feedstocks for regional consumption and global export.

AB Kauno tiltai is a Lithuanian company specializing in the construction of roads, bridges, and infrastructure projects.

