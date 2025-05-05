  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

2025 May 5   15:34

LNG

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

Technomak has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, and Integration (EPCCI) agreement with Dixstone for the Cap Lopez Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project in Gabon, operated by Perenco Gabon, according to the company's release.

The Cap Lopez FLNG facility is designed to produce 700,000 tons of LNG and 25,000 tons of LPG annually. The FLNG barge, a central component of the project, will be fabricated and integrated at Technomak’s yard in the UAE before deployment to the Cap Lopez Terminal in Gabon.  

Technomak is a UAE-based engineering and construction company specializing in modular solutions for the oil, gas, and energy sectors. The company offers services in engineering, procurement, fabrication, and commissioning, focusing on delivering integrated solutions for offshore and onshore projects.​ 

Dixstone is an international engineering and construction firm with expertise in offshore infrastructure, including Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units. The company operates yards in the Netherlands and Gabon, providing services in marine construction, drilling, and decommissioning.​ 

Perenco Gabon is a subsidiary of Perenco, an independent oil and gas company with operations in multiple countries. In Gabon, Perenco operates various onshore and offshore assets, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons.

Topics:

FLNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

13:41

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, advances energy management with innovative hybrid and storage systems for smarter grid

12:37

ABS publishes industry-leading advisory on dual-fuel propulsion

10:03

BW Singapore FSRU successfully completes commissioning

2025 May 1

15:17

Forth Ports announces its Chair succession

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news