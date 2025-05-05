Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

Technomak has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning, and Integration (EPCCI) agreement with Dixstone for the Cap Lopez Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project in Gabon, operated by Perenco Gabon, according to the company's release.

The Cap Lopez FLNG facility is designed to produce 700,000 tons of LNG and 25,000 tons of LPG annually. The FLNG barge, a central component of the project, will be fabricated and integrated at Technomak’s yard in the UAE before deployment to the Cap Lopez Terminal in Gabon.

Technomak is a UAE-based engineering and construction company specializing in modular solutions for the oil, gas, and energy sectors. The company offers services in engineering, procurement, fabrication, and commissioning, focusing on delivering integrated solutions for offshore and onshore projects.​

Dixstone is an international engineering and construction firm with expertise in offshore infrastructure, including Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units. The company operates yards in the Netherlands and Gabon, providing services in marine construction, drilling, and decommissioning.​

Perenco Gabon is a subsidiary of Perenco, an independent oil and gas company with operations in multiple countries. In Gabon, Perenco operates various onshore and offshore assets, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons.