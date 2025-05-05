  1. Home
2025 May 5   15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

Allseas signed contracts for the construction of two new offshore construction vessels (OCVs) with Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in China, according to the company's release.

The vessels are based on the SALT 308 OCV design and are scheduled for delivery in September and December 2026, respectively.​  

Each vessel will measure 100 meters in length, feature a 1,100 m² cargo deck, and accommodate up to 110 personnel. They will be equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a 150-tonne active heave-compensated offshore crane, a hangar housing two work-class ROVs, a hybrid 1,500-kWh battery energy storage system, and a methanol-ready propulsion design.​  

Dries van Strijp, Allseas’ Vice President Operations, stated, “We recognised a clear need to optimise our vessel deployment to support an increasingly diverse and complex project portfolio. After carefully exploring all available options, it became clear that securing two next-generation newbuilds – fully optimised with the latest technology – was the best long-term solution to strengthen our capabilities and capture new opportunities in a growing offshore market.”​  

Founded in 1985 by Edward Heerema, Allseas is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in pipelay, heavy lift, and subsea construction. The company operates a versatile fleet of specialized vessels, including the Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest construction vessel. Allseas has installed over 20,000 km of subsea pipelines worldwide and employs approximately 4,000 people. ​

Established in 1934, Wuchang Shipbuilding is a major Chinese shipyard located in Wuhan, Hubei Province. It is a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and specializes in the construction of civil and military vessels, including submarines, offshore engineering ships, and various types of carriers. The shipyard employs around 11,000 people and has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing in recent years. 

