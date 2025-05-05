  1. Home
2025 May 5   16:25

shipbuilding

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

North Star has taken delivery of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), NB 975 and NB 976, from VARD's Langsten shipyard, according to the company's release.

These vessels, part of the VARD 4 22 series, are customized to meet North Star's operational requirements in the offshore wind sector. The CSOVs are designed to provide technician transfers, walk-to-work access, accommodation, and cargo handling during the commissioning and maintenance phases of wind farms.​

The delivery of NB 975 and 976 is part of North Star's strategy to expand its offshore wind fleet, aiming for 40 vessels by 2040. To date, the company has committed over €400 million in capital to purpose-built Service Operation Vessels (SOVs), supported by Partners Group and other financial partners.​ 

A UK-based offshore infrastructure support vessel operator, North Star owns the largest wholly UK-owned fleet engaged in the North Sea. The company employs approximately 1,300 crew and onshore personnel and has committed to delivering 40 offshore wind ships by 2040 to meet the evolving demand for offshore wind operations and maintenance support across the UK and Europe.

A global designer and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, VARD is headquartered in Norway and is a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group. The company specializes in the design and construction of advanced vessels for the offshore and specialized vessel market.

