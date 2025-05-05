  1. Home
2025 May 5   17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

Port Canaveral has unveiled a $500 million investment plan, dubbed the "Port Canaveral Advantage," aimed at upgrading and expanding its cruise, cargo, and recreational facilities over the next five years, according to the company's release.

Key components of the plan include:​  

-Cruise Terminal 5 (CT-5): A 65% expansion designed by BEA Architects of Miami to accommodate larger vessels. Construction is expected to last 16 months without disrupting current operations.​  

-Cruise Terminal 10 (CT-10): A feasibility study, anticipated to conclude by June 2025, will assess the potential to expand the terminal's capacity to handle ships up to 5,600 passengers and 1,200 feet in length.​  

-Cruise Terminal 1 (CT-1): Exterior enhancements, including new canopies, walkways, landscaping, and lighting, are scheduled to commence in May 2025.​  

Additional initiatives encompass the modernization of cargo berths, harbor deepening, berth box dredging, seawall and upland facility upgrades, and the acquisition of a third mobile harbor crane. Roadway improvements are also planned to alleviate congestion and reduce truck wait times.​

The port has also established a Cruise Automation Team to oversee the safe and efficient operation of passenger boarding bridges.​ 

Located in Florida, Port Canaveral is a major seaport that serves as a hub for cruise, cargo, and recreational activities. It plays a significant role in the Central Florida economy and supports maritime operations for commercial space companies.​ 

