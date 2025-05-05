  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

2025 May 5   18:00

shipbuilding

TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LR OneOcean) has partnered with TotalEnergies to deploy advanced route optimisation technology across TotalEnergies' shipping operations, according to the company's release.

The Route Optimisation solution integrates expert master mariner oversight with machine learning-based fuel modelling and hull analysis capabilities.​  

By collecting and analysing high-frequency vessel data alongside noon-reported data, the system creates accurate fuel consumption models. These models, combined with insights from the Vessel Operations team, enable precise simulation and enhancement of fuel efficiency for each voyage.​  

In a trial phase prior to full adoption, TotalEnergies reported savings of 725 metric tonnes of fuel and a reduction of 2,256 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions across its fleet.​  

Sebastien Roche, General Manager Shipping Performance and Innovation of TotalEnergies, commented:  "We are thrilled to integrate LR OneOcean route optimisation to enhance our chartered fleet’s voyage. This technology, combined with 24/7 advisory support, immediately and sustainably reduces fuel consumption and emissions, minimising the environmental footprint of our shipping activities. LR OneOcean’s close collaboration with shipping operators and crew ensures seamless adoption."​ 

Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LR OneOcean) is a digital solutions platform that provides actionable intelligence to maritime professionals worldwide. As part of Lloyd’s Register, it aims to create seamless connections between vessels, voyages, stakeholders, and supply chains. The platform offers compliance, management, and performance software to help shipowners, operators, charterers, and crew drive growth and efficiency sustainably.

Topics:

LR

TotalEnergies

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Port Canaveral launches $500 mln five-year modernization plan

16:45

IMO amends IMDG Code to clarify maritime transport rules for ammonium nitrate

16:25

North Star takes delivery of two CSOVs from VARD's Langsten shipyard

15:43

Allseas orders two next-generation offshore construction vessels from Wuchang Shipbuilding

15:34

Technomak partners with Dixstone on Gabon's Cap Lopez FLNG development

14:42

KN Energies awards €19.3 mln EPC contract to AB Kauno Tiltai for Klaipėda LNG terminal

14:23

ICTSI posts 14% net income growth in Q1 2025

13:50

DP World to launch OneStop Modal and VBS at New Melbourne facility

13:02

VARD to build third CSOV for Taiwanese offshore wind operations

12:43

Wallenius Wilhelmsen acquires full ownership of Armacup

12:27

Golar LNG secures 20-year FLNG charters in Argentina totaling 5.95 MTPA

11:42

RINA grants type approval to VINSSEN's 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack

11:25

Maersk launches OneWireless IoT platform across 450 vessels

10:59

Egypt and UAE finalize long-term deal for East Port Said logistics hub

2025 May 4

14:47

DP World Asian Terminals Inc. invest US$100 million to boost capacity at Manila South Harbour

13:14

Incat launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

12:38

DP World begins $165M doubling of Maputo container terminal capacity

10:23

New sulphur emission limits enter into effect in the Mediterranean

08:52

Emissions-free power introduced in all DAIBIRU-owned buildings in Japan and overseas

2025 May 3

16:28

Kalmar supports VICT with four automated straddle carriers

14:11

DEME completes Havfram acquisition

13:17

PD Ports announces ambitious Teesport Offshore Gateway development proposals

12:19

BV awards SolarDuck ISO 9001 certification

12:04

Global schedule reliability records 2 consecutive M/M increases

10:31

Jan De Nul installs first foundation for Denmark’s RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm

09:24

TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG 

2025 May 2

16:12

BV joins NavHyS project to advance liquid hydrogen innovation in shipping

15:11

Wattlab launches SolarDeck: plug-and-play solar power for seagoing shipping

14:26

Crowley names VP of operations for fuels business serving Alaska

14:09

Seaside LNG’s clean Everglades marks 100th LNG bunkering delivery

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news