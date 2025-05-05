TotalEnergies implements LR OneOcean's route optimisation technology

Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LR OneOcean) has partnered with TotalEnergies to deploy advanced route optimisation technology across TotalEnergies' shipping operations, according to the company's release.

The Route Optimisation solution integrates expert master mariner oversight with machine learning-based fuel modelling and hull analysis capabilities.​

By collecting and analysing high-frequency vessel data alongside noon-reported data, the system creates accurate fuel consumption models. These models, combined with insights from the Vessel Operations team, enable precise simulation and enhancement of fuel efficiency for each voyage.​

In a trial phase prior to full adoption, TotalEnergies reported savings of 725 metric tonnes of fuel and a reduction of 2,256 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions across its fleet.​

Sebastien Roche, General Manager Shipping Performance and Innovation of TotalEnergies, commented: "We are thrilled to integrate LR OneOcean route optimisation to enhance our chartered fleet’s voyage. This technology, combined with 24/7 advisory support, immediately and sustainably reduces fuel consumption and emissions, minimising the environmental footprint of our shipping activities. LR OneOcean’s close collaboration with shipping operators and crew ensures seamless adoption."​

Lloyd's Register OneOcean (LR OneOcean) is a digital solutions platform that provides actionable intelligence to maritime professionals worldwide. As part of Lloyd’s Register, it aims to create seamless connections between vessels, voyages, stakeholders, and supply chains. The platform offers compliance, management, and performance software to help shipowners, operators, charterers, and crew drive growth and efficiency sustainably.