VINSSEN’s 60kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell stack receives RINA Type Approval

VINSSEN Co., Ltd., a South Korean maritime decarbonization technology company, has obtained Type Approval from the Italian classification society RINA for its 60kW hydrogen fuel cell stack designed for maritime applications, according to the company's release.

The certification process adhered to IEC standards and included performance and environmental testing.

The vibration test confirmed the system's structural resilience under specific frequency and acceleration profiles, essential for maritime operations. Additionally, the dielectric strength test verified the system's capacity to withstand high-voltage stress without compromising insulation integrity.

This approval facilitates the demonstration and commercialization of VINSSEN’s 120kW maritime fuel cell power generation system. The company is also developing a 150kW high-output fuel cell stack and an onboard power generation system utilizing reformed gas composed of 75% hydrogen and 25% nitrogen, aiming to apply megawatt-class hydrogen systems to larger vessels.

A VINSSEN representative stated, "This Type Approval is a key milestone for the commercialization of MW-class maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems. We will continue leading the maritime market through ongoing technological innovation and the pursuit of global certifications."

VINSSEN is a South Korean company specializing in the development and manufacturing of eco-friendly propulsion systems for vessels, focusing on electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cells. VINSSEN holds over 50 patents related to these technologies and aims to convert diesel-powered vessels into eco-friendly alternatives.

RINA (Registro Italiano Navale) is an Italian classification society providing certification, inspection, and consulting services across various industries, including maritime.